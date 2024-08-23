

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic Symposium on Friday morning that could provide potential insights to the Fed's monetary policy trajectory.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are directionless. Crude oil prices surged ahead amidst a larger-than-expected decline in inventories in the U.S. Gold prices also rallied amidst growing rate cut expectations Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,890.50, up 0.44% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,605.30, up 0.62% Germany's DAX at 18,617.65, up 0.66% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,318.82, up 0.37% France's CAC 40 at 7,569.28, up 0.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,910.05, up 0.51% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,419.50, up 0.55% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,023.90, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,854.37, up 0.20% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,612.10, down 0.16%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1122, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3121, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 146.01, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6730, up 0.40% USD/CAD at 1.3586, down 0.22% Dollar Index at 101.41, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.847%, down 0.39% Germany at 2.2455%, up 0.07% France at 2.954%, down 0.07% U.K. at 3.9835%, up 0.54% Japan at 0.907%, up 1.34%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $77.96, up 0.96%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $73.81, up 1.10%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,532.75, up 0.64%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,131.24, down 0.16% Ethereum at $2,669.68, up 1.33% BNB at $579.92, up 0.52% Solana at $144.66, up 0.70% XRP at $0.6001, down 0.23%.



