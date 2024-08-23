Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23
23 August 2023
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
For further information, please contact:
Limitless Earth plc
Edgar Hernandez
+44 (0)20 7580 7576
www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Broker
Charles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
About Limitless Earth plc
Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.