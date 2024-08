Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

23 August 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 22 August 2024 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee) 113.45p





The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary