Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
23.08.2024 14:36 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Monthly Report as at 31 July 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

23 August 2024

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for July 2024 can now be viewed and downloaded from https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

Monthly Manager Reports | The Lindsell Investment Trust plc (ltit.co.uk)

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


