Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
23.08.24
15:29 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 14:36 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 August 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 280.05 275.65
NAV with debt at fair value 284.54 280.14

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 August 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


