23.08.2024 14:48 Uhr
DMEGC Solar Supplies 940MW Modules for Fishery-PV Complementary Project in East China

DONGYANG, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar is progressing towards a sustainable energy future with its 940MW Fishery-PV Complementary project in Jiangsu, China. The project, scheduled for grid connection in October, utilizes DMEGC's high-efficiency N-type 630W modules, which are renowned for their power generation efficiency and product reliability.

DMEGC Solar Supplies 940MW Modules for Fishery-PV Complementary Project in East China

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 1.609 billion kWh of electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of 496,400 tons in coal consumption and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.2374 million tons. This initiative is also projected to increase the output value by approximately 1.5 billion RMB, underscoring the economic potential of sustainable energy projects.

Optimally utilizing the abundant local water surface space, this project integrates fishery and PV, creating a mutually beneficial industry situation. Installing PV modules above fish ponds can help to reduce water surface temperatures, mitigating the adverse effects of high temperatures on fish breeding. It also has the added benefit of enhancing local fishery automation and scientific advancement, fostering collaborative growth across multiple industries and increasing the overall income of local residents.

Founded in 1980, DMEGC is part of the Hengdian Group and has a strong manufacturing gene. With a solid foundation in technology research and development, manufacturing, quality management and customer service, DMEGC Solar has always been ranked among the global Tier 1 solar manufacturers, providing reliable photovoltaic products and solutions to its global customers.

The PV modules used in this 940MW project are all sourced from DMEGC Solar's Lianyungang manufacturing facility in East China, one of its six completed manufacturing bases. In addition, DMEGC solar has more than 20 specialized factories around the world, with an annual production capacity of 17GW of cells and 12GW of modules, and a cumulative shipment volume of more than 35GW+.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487644/DMEGC_Solar_Supplies_940MW_Modules_for_Fishery_PV_Complementary_Project_in_East_China__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-supplies-940mw-modules-for-fishery-pv-complementary-project-in-east-china-302229487.html

