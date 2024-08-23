

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Fed Chairman Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium are likely to be the highlight on Friday.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 164.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 29.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 154.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday lower. The Nasdaq tumbled 299.63 points or 1.7 percent to 17,619.35, the S&P 500 slumped 50.21 points or 0.9 percent to 5,570.64 and the Dow fell 177.71 points or 0.4 percent to 40,712.78.



On the economic front, the New Home Sales for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 628K, while it was up 617K in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig count was 803, while the U.S. rig count was 586.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook before the 2024 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 10.00 am ET.



Asian shares ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares finished modestly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.20 percent to 2,854.37 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.16 percent to 17,612.10.



Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.40 percent to 38,364.27 while the broader Topix index settled half a percent higher at 2,684.72. Australian markets finished marginally lower.



