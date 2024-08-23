

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.



Traders may see the notable decrease on Thursday as a buying opportunity amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



Early trading activity is likely to be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.



Powell is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook at the symposium beginning at 10 am ET, with traders looking to the central bank chief's remarks for additional clarity about the outlook for rates.



'Powell is expected to lay the groundwork for the Fed's first rate cut in over four years,' said Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial. 'Signs of reduced pricing pressures and cooling economic growth will likely be enough for policymakers to start reducing the target rate.'



He added, 'However, investors will be listening for more details on the path of longer-term monetary policy beyond the expected cut in September.'



Among individual stocks, shares of Workday (WDAY) are surging in pre-market trading after the human capital management company reported fiscal fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Off-price retailer Ross Stores (ROST) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings.



Meanwhile, shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) may see initial weakness after UBS downgraded its rating on the casino and resort company to Neutral from Buy.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of July.



New home sales are expected to surge by 2.1 percent to an annual rate of 630,000 in July after falling by 0.6 percent to a rate of 617,000 in June.



After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks came under considerable selling pressure over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.



The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq tumbled 299.63 points or 1.7 percent to 17,619.35, the S&P 500 slumped 50.21 points or 0.9 percent to 5,570.64 and the Dow fell 177.71 points or 0.4 percent to 40,712.78.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.38 to $74.39 a barrel after jumping $1.08 to $73.01 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $30.80 to $2,516.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $18.80 to $2,535.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.11 yen versus the 146.29 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1114 compared to yesterday's $1.1112.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News