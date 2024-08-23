Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024

23.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 June 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to allot shares from treasury or issue new shares or to buy-back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 September 2024.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 23 August 2024


