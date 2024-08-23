

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The United States and India entered into a bilateral, non-binding Security of Supply Arrangement, or SOSA.



The agreement was signed by Dr. Vic Ramdass, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, and Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisitions), Indian Ministry of Defence.



Through this deal, the United States and India agree to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote each other's national defense. The Arrangement will enable both countries to acquire the industrial resources they need from one another to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs.



In the Arrangement, the U.S. and India commit to support one another's priority delivery requests for procurement of critical national defense resources. The U.S. will provide India assurances under the U.S. Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), with program determinations by the Pentagon and rating authorization by the Department of Commerce. India will in turn establish a government-industry Code of Conduct with its industrial base, where Indian firms will voluntarily agree to make every reasonable effort to provide the U.S. priority support.



With an expanding global supply chain for the Defense Department, SOSA is an important mechanism for it to strengthen interoperability with U.S. defense trade partners.



India is the eighteenth SOSA partner of the U.S.



'This Security of Supply Arrangement represents a pivotal moment in the U.S. - India Major Defense Partner relationship and will be a key factor in strengthening the U.S. - India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI),' said Dr. Ramdass.



