Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015
München
23.08.24
08:02 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 15:40 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Shares for Services

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Shares for Services 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Shares for Services 
23-Aug-2024 / 14:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Shares for Services 
London, UK, 23 August 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder 
and investor, announces that it has today agreed to issue 600,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at 
an issue price of 2.5p per share in lieu of fees incurred to the value of GBP15,000 ("Service Shares"). Each Service 
Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3.75p and with a 
life to expiry of 3 years from Admission to trading of the new Service Shares. The Service Shares and attaching one 
warrant for one ordinary share will be issued on the same terms as the Company's most recent financing, announced 8 
March 2024, as the Service Shares were expected to be issued at the time of that fundraising. 
ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS 
Application will be made for 600,000 Service Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis which is expected to occur on or 
around 4 September 2024 ("Admission"). The Fee Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary 
Shares currently traded on Aquis. 
Following Admission, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium 
hereby announces that it will have 218,064,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each 
share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited      +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive    www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate 
                  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
Adviser) 
 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson            +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQUIS Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  342604 
EQS News ID:  1974259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974259&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
