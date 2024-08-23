Laboratory Informatics Market worth $8.7 billion by 2029 driven by Emerging Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Laboratory Informatics Market is valued at an estimated USD 5.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The laboratory informatics industry is poised for significant growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and the Middle East due to increasing adoption of cloud-based models driven by growing data volumes in laboratories and reduced ownership costs. For example, Revvity, Inc. recently launched the Signals Research Suite, a cloud-based SaaS platform integrating various applications to streamline the drug development process. However, challenges such as technical expertise gaps and interoperability issues remain. The market is buoyed by the rising need for laboratory automation to address staff shortages and enhance precision, regulatory compliance pressures, and the growing demand for real-time data analytics. Despite these opportunities, high implementation and maintenance costs, particularly for small and mid-sized laboratories, could hinder growth. The lab informatics ecosystem encompasses a diverse range of stakeholders including investors, academic researchers, government bodies, and various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and environmental testing. In 2023, North America led the market, driven by high healthcare spending, technological advancements, and a competitive environment fostering innovation. Key market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabVantage Solutions, Agilent Technologies, and others, with the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and biobanks & biorepositories showing notable market shares.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203037633

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Informatics Market"

289 - Tables

58 - Figures

341 - Pages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Leader in Laboratory Informatics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is a global leader in laboratory informatics. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including LIMS, enterprise data and workflow connectivity, chromatography data systems, inventory and asset management, and laboratory automation solutions. Additionally, Thermo Fisher provides services such as validation, consulting, test development, and validation training, as well as cloud services and product support. The company serves diverse sectors including Pharma/Biotech, QA/QC, Oil and Gas, Metals and Mining, Forensic Testing, Water and Environmental Testing, and Food & Beverage Testing. In November 2023, Thermo Fisher and Flagship Pioneering (US) expanded their partnership to create new platform companies focused on advancing biotech tools and pioneering therapies. With a presence across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions, Thermo Fisher continues to lead through innovation and strategic collaborations.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.: Key Player in Laboratory Informatics

LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US) is a significant player in the global laboratory informatics market. The company offers an extensive suite of products and services, including LIMS, electronic lab notebooks (ELN), and business intelligence solutions such as Laboratory Execution Systems and Scientific Data Management Systems. LabVantage caters to sectors like Pharma & Biotech, Biobanking, Diagnostics, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Contract Testing, Cancer Research, Public Health Labs, Consumer Packaged Goods, Forensic, and Government. The company's commitment to growth is evident in its strategic acquisitions and technology integrations, such as the May 2024 acquisition of SEIN Infotech in South Korea, which enhanced its EHS management solutions. LabVantage's global footprint includes offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, reflecting its ongoing dedication to innovation and market leadership.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203037633

Deployment Segment: Cloud-Based Solutions Lead Laboratory Informatics Market

The laboratory informatics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. In 2023, the cloud-based segment emerged as the fastest-growing category. This growth is driven by the benefits of cloud-based models, including data accessibility from any location, automatic data backups, and the ability to serve global laboratories. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are more user-friendly, as they are managed by third-party providers, whereas on-premise solutions require VPNs or physical presence in the lab for accessing critical information. Key players are also focusing on cloud-based solutions to meet modern user demands. For example, in April 2024, STARLIMS launched Advanced Analytics 2.0, a cloud-based SaaS solution designed to enhance data-driven decision-making in laboratory operations.

Component Segment: Services Dominate Laboratory Informatics Market

The laboratory informatics market is divided into software, services, and support components. In 2023, the services segment held the largest share. This segment's growth is attributed to enhanced security, cost-effectiveness, usability, flexibility, and integration capabilities. The increasing user base and evolving needs for comprehensive solutions and support contribute to high demand for services such as modifications, implementation, and consulting.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Laboratory Informatics Market

By region, North America holds a significant share of the laboratory informatics market. The region's growth potential is fueled by high per-capita healthcare expenditure and advanced technological innovations in laboratory systems, including ERP and CDS integration. North America's developed infrastructure, coupled with rising demand for digital technologies like AI, ML, and cloud computing, drives the adoption of analytical solutions across various industries. Additionally, the region's access to advanced healthcare facilities and the growing number of biobanks further support market growth.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Laboratory Information Management System Market

Healthcare IT Market

Lab Automation Market

Laboratory Centrifuges Market

Get access to the latest updates on Laboratory Informatics Companies and Laboratory Informatics Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laboratory-informatics-market-worth-8-7-billion-by-2029-driven-by-emerging-tech-innovations--marketsandmarkets-302229353.html