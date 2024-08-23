Green Cement Market to Reach $86.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Major players in the green cement industry have focused on business expansion and product launch strategies to gain the maximum share in the market. This further results in consolidation of the green cement market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Green Cement Market by Type (Fly-ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the green cement market was valued at $36.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $86.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable construction practices are major drivers of the green cement market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies to encourage the use of eco-friendly building materials, including green cement, leading to increased adoption and market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $36.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $86.2 billion CAGR 10.2 % No. of Pages in Report 197 Segments covered Type, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rapid infrastructure development Growth in government initiatives and incentives

Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraints Volatile price of raw materials

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the green cement market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of green cement was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing factories across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The fly-ash based segment dominated the global market share, in terms of revenue

Based on type, the market is divided into fly-ash based, slag based, recycled aggregates, and others. The fly-ash based segment accounted for a higher market share in 2023. Rapid infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for manufacturers. The demand for green cement is particularly high in regions with significant construction activity, such as LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023

Based on end user, the market is segregated into residential, commercial, and others.The commercial is the leading segment that dominated the global market share in 2023. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in commercial real estate, with businesses and developers increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly construction practices. Green cement, which produces lower carbon emissions and utilizes sustainable materials, aligns with these sustainability goals and is therefore widely adopted in commercial projects.

TheAsia-Pacific region dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2023

The green cement market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for largest market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the green cement industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Governments in Asia-Pacific region are providing various incentives to promote sustainable construction practices, including tax breaks, subsidies, and grants for using green building materials. These incentives make green cement more attractive for commercial developers looking to reduce construction costs and benefit from financial support.

Leading Market Players: -

LafargeHolcim

Heidelberg Cement AG

Anhui Conch Cement

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

China National Building Material

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Taiwan Cement Corporation

ACC Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the green cement market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

