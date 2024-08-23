Golden Grail Beverages Announces New Business Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY - hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its innovative and sustainable products, announces a new business direction under the new management.

The Company will pursue a commodity-based acquisition strategy moving forward. Under this new direction, the Company will invest into and acquire commodities in the gold, oil and gas, crypto currency, and water industries.

Mr. Scott Lomu (Interim CEO of the Company), states "We plan on growing our current business operations in the water and drink industry. In the alternative, the Company will take a proactive role in acquiring profitable commodity transactions. These transactions will be either to build a profitable long-term position in a specific industry or for quick resale for an immediate profit. However, it is our goal and intent to be aggressive and identify commodity transactions to build a long-term presence in a particular industry using a roll up strategy. We have already identified several potential transactions that are being vetted for closure and expect to be announcing several initial transactions in the coming months."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future?strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking?statements.

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

