Recognized as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes, Emma Grede is a British businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The Co-Founder CEO of Good American, Founding Partner of SKIMS and Chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge will share her tips on engaging a global audience and leveraging the power of purpose to rally people behind your vision

Former Google X Chief Business Officer Mo Gawdat asks what role happiness could play in unlocking growth within organizations and champions the role of the Chief Happiness Officer

Organizational Velocity takes center stage at Unite 24 as the world's largest companies discover how to maximize performance across a global, modern workforce that's changed forever

Unily the market-leading Employee Experience (EX) Platform, has announced Emma Grede and Mo Gawdat as headline speakers at the industry's most renowned EX conference, Unite 24Grede, the multihyphenate mogul behind some of the most disruptive brands of the decade including Good American, SKIMS, and Safely and Gawdat, the globally-renowned expert in AI, willlead an agenda of industry visionaries presenting the latest employee engagement strategies in front of 3,500+ attendees, between 15 and 16 October, at the iconic 22 Bishopsgate in London, UK.

At a time when 80% of the global workforce is disengaged, employee burnout is at a record high, and connection to company purpose has plummeted to a record low, enterprises need a new approach to building the ultimate employee experience. As the leader in solving these challenges, Unily launched Unite to connect and inspire enterprise leaders striving to make change happen and create the best future of work.

Unite is now a cornerstone of the EX calendar, boasting the largest audience of enterprise EX leaders anywhere in the world. In its fifth year, Unite 24 will explore today's EX challenges through the lens of Organizational Velocity, the ability of modern organizations to maximize performance across a global, modern workforce that's changed forever.

Headliners offer insight into disruption and propose happiness as the key to success.

Emma Grede is recognized as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes. The British businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist will take to the main stage on Day 1 in a session titled "The New Rules of Engagement".

The talk focuses on providing attendees access to the latest strategies to help the next generation of business leaders position themselves for success.

With so many enterprises at risk of being replaced by disruptive brands waiting in the wings, Emma Grede offers a rare insight into how those disruptors, helmed by the next generation of business leaders, are positioning for success. She will share her strategies for carving out niches in crowded markets, engaging global audiences, leading with authenticity, fueling a high-performance culture, and activating employees as brand ambassadors.

On Day 2, Mo Gawdat asks three thought-provoking questions: What would happen if we increased the happiness of our workforce by just 1%? Can happiness be a catalyst for productivity and innovation? And will we be happier in the age of AI?The former Chief Business Officer at Google X and thought leader on happiness and AI will challenge attendees to redefine their formula for success and discover a future where happiness powers growth.

As enterprises struggle to shape-shift their workforce to always meet what's next, suffering from organizational lethargy, Mo Gawdat explores the potential of a Chief Happiness Officer to help unlock performance, reshape corporate culture, and build resilience against burnout.

Driving Organizational Velocity at Unite 24

Grede and Gawdat headline an agenda of inspiring stories and critical discussions on how the world's leading companies are maximizing Organizational Velocity. These organizations have proven their ability to make sharp pivots, embrace frictionless operations, and stay one step ahead with a global, modern workforce that has become borderless, flexible, hyper-distributed, diverse, and unbound by roles, functions or hierarchies.

"The performance champions of the next decade are the companies that maximize Organizational Velocity," said Chris Ciauri, CEO, Unily. "Our years of experience working with large companies has shown that most suffer from organizational lethargy, with employees stuck in silos, not engaged or actively disengaged. We call this the Velocity Drain, one of the enterprise's greatest threats today. At Unite 24, we answer the question: how can today's enterprise leaders maneuver their complex, multinational organizations at new speed with a modern digital workforce?"

Unite 24 is a two-day event offering valuable insights into strategies for maximizing Organizational Velocity, addressing AI's promise, and helping build the ultimate employee experience playbook. Attendees will have their choice of panels, spotlights, and deep dives into the future of employee experience, employee journeys, and building the EX super team, featuring industry speakers from such recognizable brands as Estée Lauder Companies, British Airways, David Lloyd, American Airlines, Aflac, Lloyds Banking Group, Pearson, BBC, and Microsoft

"Unite 24 is a unique opportunity for business leaders to prepare for what's next," added Ciauri. "We believe that every attendee will better understand the challenges that the Velocity Drain presents and will come armed with the strategies and tools to maximize Organizational Velocity in their company. We're excited to welcome the world to London this October as Unite kicks off for the fifth year."

About Unily

Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to engage, empower, and inspire employees, and is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Enterprises around the globe, including CVS Health, Johnson Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more rely on Unily's world-class, AI-enhanced SaaS technology to transform their employee engagement and alignment effectively and create exceptional employee experiences.

