Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

23 August 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 23 August 2024, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 844 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,435,043 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732