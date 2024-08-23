Anzeige
Freitag, 23.08.2024
23.08.2024 18:12 Uhr
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

37,000

Date of transaction:

23 August 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

169.500

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

169.500

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

169.500

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

136,161,695

Total Shares held in Treasury:

18,084,552

Total Voting Rights:

118,077,143

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


