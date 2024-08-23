Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

For immediate release

23 August 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announce that it has today purchased 196,583 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 842.74 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 53,206,743; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 171,784,560.

The figure of 171,784,560 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

