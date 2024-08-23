Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         106.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          104.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.0252p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,628,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,628,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      105.0252p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3993               105.00      09:15:18          00071119347TRLO0      XLON 
6861               105.00      09:15:18          00071119348TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      09:15:18          00071119349TRLO0      XLON 
1157               105.00      09:15:18          00071119350TRLO0      XLON 
3007               105.00      09:37:48          00071119842TRLO0      XLON 
4035               105.00      09:37:48          00071119843TRLO0      XLON 
379                105.00      10:06:08          00071120330TRLO0      XLON 
3093               105.00      10:06:08          00071120331TRLO0      XLON 
3713               105.00      10:06:08          00071120332TRLO0      XLON 
7751               105.00      10:20:54          00071120471TRLO0      XLON 
277                105.00      10:43:54          00071120756TRLO0      XLON 
6168               105.00      10:43:54          00071120757TRLO0      XLON 
2985               104.50      10:54:20          00071121027TRLO0      XLON 
4910               104.50      10:54:20          00071121028TRLO0      XLON 
47                104.00      11:10:35          00071121668TRLO0      XLON 
62                104.00      12:14:25          00071123323TRLO0      XLON 
15                104.00      12:15:07          00071123334TRLO0      XLON 
1130               105.00      14:28:20          00071126553TRLO0      XLON 
1582               105.00      14:28:20          00071126554TRLO0      XLON 
3000               105.00      14:28:20          00071126555TRLO0      XLON 
461                105.00      14:28:20          00071126560TRLO0      XLON 
695                105.00      14:28:20          00071126562TRLO0      XLON 
41366               105.00      14:28:20          00071126563TRLO0      XLON 
3175               105.00      14:28:20          00071126565TRLO0      XLON 
3712               105.00      14:28:20          00071126566TRLO0      XLON 
5677               105.00      14:28:20          00071126567TRLO0      XLON 
3304               105.00      14:28:20          00071126568TRLO0      XLON 
3719               105.00      14:28:20          00071126569TRLO0      XLON 
2733               105.00      14:31:20          00071126647TRLO0      XLON 
7131               105.00      14:31:20          00071126648TRLO0      XLON 
4216               105.00      14:41:20          00071127059TRLO0      XLON 
669                105.00      14:41:20          00071127060TRLO0      XLON 
3198               105.00      14:41:20          00071127061TRLO0      XLON 
863                105.00      14:41:20          00071127062TRLO0      XLON 
1599               105.00      15:03:43          00071128456TRLO0      XLON 
3441               105.00      15:03:43          00071128457TRLO0      XLON 
2169               105.00      15:03:43          00071128458TRLO0      XLON 
2245               105.00      15:04:47          00071128522TRLO0      XLON 
2991               105.00      15:04:47          00071128523TRLO0      XLON 
1771               105.00      15:04:47          00071128526TRLO0      XLON 
7684               105.00      15:19:26          00071129511TRLO0      XLON 
2912               105.00      15:31:43          00071130066TRLO0      XLON 
4708               105.00      15:31:43          00071130067TRLO0      XLON 
435                105.00      15:40:43          00071130690TRLO0      XLON 
3095               105.00      15:40:43          00071130691TRLO0      XLON 
6652               105.00      15:56:37          00071131231TRLO0      XLON 
3071               105.00      15:56:37          00071131247TRLO0      XLON 
1600               105.00      15:56:37          00071131248TRLO0      XLON 
2022               105.00      15:56:37          00071131249TRLO0      XLON 
2209               105.00      16:03:30          00071131669TRLO0      XLON 
3531               105.00      16:03:30          00071131670TRLO0      XLON 
679                105.00      16:03:30          00071131671TRLO0      XLON 
4053               106.00      16:17:07          00071132599TRLO0      XLON 
2066               106.00      16:17:53          00071132629TRLO0      XLON 
1240               106.00      16:17:53          00071132630TRLO0      XLON 
1500               106.00      16:17:53          00071132631TRLO0      XLON 
243                106.00      16:17:53          00071132632TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342618 
EQS News ID:  1974343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974343&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
