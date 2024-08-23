Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association recently toured Great Atlantic's South Quarry Property, located in south-central Newfoundland. The tour was led by Art Gardner, a well-known Newfoundland prospector with extensive experience exploring for emerald gemstones in Newfoundland. link: Newfoundland & Labrador Prospectors Association.

Newfoundland & Labrador Prospectors Association tour members



"I am thrilled about the successful tour of our South Quarry Tungsten Property with the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association. This collaboration not only highlights the potential of our property but also strengthens our ties with the local geological community. We are committed to advancing our exploration efforts and contributing positively to the region's economic and scientific landscape. Together, we are paving the way for a promising future in mineral exploration in Atlantic Canada," states Anderson, CEO, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

The tour, conducted on August 18th, focused on an area in the northern region of the property where Great Atlantic confirmed green beryl crystals and is evaluating emerald potential.

Newfoundland & Labrador Prospectors Association Tour of South Quarry (August 19, 2024)



The tour by the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association focused on a small quarry in the northern region of the South Quarry Property where beryl crystals exist. Great Atlantic confirmed green beryl crystals in a quartz-rich pegmatite vein near the edge of this quarry during 2015. Great Atlantic personnel along with Art Gardner and Terry Russell, located additional beryl crystals in the area of this quarry during 2024. Emerald gemstone is a variety of the mineral beryl. Great Atlantic is evaluating emerald potential in this area.

Beryl Crystals from South Quarry



Great Atlantic's primary exploration focus at the South Quarry Property is tungsten. The Company confirmed tungsten mineralization in various regions of the property including high grade tungsten mineralization in samples in the northern region of the property in the area of two quarries. Numerous 2015 Great Atlantic samples from these two quarries exceeded 1% WO3 (see Company news release of November 19, 2015).

Location of beryl in pegmatite vein at South Quarry Property



The South Quarry Property consists of six mineral licences covering an area of 2,550 hectares, located in south-central Newfoundland. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

The 2015 to current exploration programs at the South Quarry Property were / are being supervised by a Qualified Person.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"





About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

