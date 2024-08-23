Anzeige
23.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Further Extension of Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company" or "Final Bell") is pleased to announce that, having received overwhelming support of its ongoing Rights Offering, the Company has determined to provide a short extension to the expiry date for its Rights Offering to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 5, 2024, in order to allow shareholders sufficient time to fulfill their commitments. Given the Company's international shareholder base, which includes funds and other organizations, certain shareholders have required additional time to confirm their eligibility under the offering and to organize funding within their structures. The Company wishes to accommodate the needs of these participants and use additional time in order to complete technical procedures that will maximize the success of this dual share class Rights Offering. The deadline for shareholders that are resident outside of Canada to establish that they are eligible to participate has been extended to August 30, 2024. Complete details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Rights Offering Notice and the Rights Offering Circular which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.
Final Bell operates a highly competitive group of businesses offering end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands and licensed operators. Pioneering the "cannabis as a service" business model, Final Bell's services span product development, device and hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management and licensing of leading cannabis brands. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is a leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

For further information please contact:

Kiarash Hessami
Director of Business Analytics and IR
604-679-9660
IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.




View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
