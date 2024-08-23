COOL COMPANY Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) advises that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 21, 2024 in London. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to September 24, 2024.

A copy of the notice and associated information will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods prior to the meeting and will also be made available on the Company's website at http://www.coolcoltd.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240823931419/en/

Contacts:

For more information, questions should be directed to:

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer