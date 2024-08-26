

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 1-year low of 1.1202 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.1190.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 3-week lows of 143.45 and 0.8457 from last week's closing quotes of 144.37 and 0.8479, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3223 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 1.3209.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6797, 0.6233 and 1.3499 from recent highs of 0.6773, 0.6213 and 1.3514, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the euro, 141.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the franc, 1.33 against the pound, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



