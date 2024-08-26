Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 35/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-26 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 31.08.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10_02 Public offering TLN RIG 27.08.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 - Global BOD Group Public offering RIG VLN 28.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.08.2024 - UAB Sostines bokštai HEROSPO2 Public offering 04.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2024 - TEWIPO Public offering TLN RIG 03.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 30.08.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Delisting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.08.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2024 - Attistibas finanšu Interim report, 6 RIG 30.08.2024 institucija Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2024 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A Interim report, 6 RIG 31.08.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB002029A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.08.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Panevežio statybos trestas Interim report, 6 VLN PTR1L months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 6 RIG ASTB005027A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Interim report, 6 RIG AMBEFLOT27A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 Citadele banka Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Interim report, 6 TLN IUTE months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2024 Arsenal Industrial Coupon payment date RIG ARSEN120026FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 30.11.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction