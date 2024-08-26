DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8900 GBP1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8760 GBP1.5940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8832 GBP1.5964

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,451,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,520 1.8760 XDUB 08:54:27 00029162600TRDU1 2,263 1.8780 XDUB 09:22:53 00029162664TRDU1 2,436 1.8760 XDUB 09:29:11 00029162679TRDU1 4,952 1.8820 XDUB 10:21:25 00029162780TRDU1 2,568 1.8820 XDUB 10:34:25 00029162800TRDU1 568 1.8840 XDUB 11:02:47 00029162901TRDU1 1,688 1.8840 XDUB 11:02:47 00029162900TRDU1 44 1.8840 XDUB 11:02:47 00029162899TRDU1 1,250 1.8840 XDUB 11:16:32 00029162916TRDU1 2,218 1.8840 XDUB 11:27:52 00029162922TRDU1 2,453 1.8840 XDUB 11:48:16 00029162972TRDU1 2,487 1.8820 XDUB 11:54:13 00029162990TRDU1 2,353 1.8820 XDUB 12:47:04 00029163254TRDU1 182 1.8820 XDUB 12:47:04 00029163253TRDU1 25 1.8820 XDUB 12:57:36 00029163280TRDU1 2,386 1.8820 XDUB 13:19:00 00029163337TRDU1 2,278 1.8820 XDUB 13:19:00 00029163336TRDU1 679 1.8820 XDUB 13:35:56 00029163408TRDU1 663 1.8820 XDUB 13:35:56 00029163407TRDU1 1,433 1.8820 XDUB 13:35:56 00029163410TRDU1 20 1.8820 XDUB 13:35:56 00029163409TRDU1 2,388 1.8840 XDUB 13:59:42 00029163494TRDU1 2,510 1.8840 XDUB 13:59:42 00029163493TRDU1 2,343 1.8840 XDUB 13:59:42 00029163492TRDU1 1,188 1.8840 XDUB 14:37:14 00029163753TRDU1 1,250 1.8840 XDUB 14:37:14 00029163752TRDU1 2,193 1.8800 XDUB 14:51:27 00029163919TRDU1 2,568 1.8800 XDUB 14:51:27 00029163918TRDU1 4,061 1.8800 XDUB 14:51:27 00029163917TRDU1 40 1.8800 XDUB 14:51:27 00029163916TRDU1 1,016 1.8800 XDUB 14:51:27 00029163915TRDU1 2,667 1.8840 XDUB 15:06:00 00029164042TRDU1 768 1.8880 XDUB 15:23:57 00029164157TRDU1 3,946 1.8880 XDUB 15:23:57 00029164156TRDU1 2,299 1.8880 XDUB 15:53:44 00029164308TRDU1 2,296 1.8880 XDUB 15:57:39 00029164329TRDU1 661 1.8880 XDUB 15:58:05 00029164334TRDU1 1,661 1.8880 XDUB 15:58:05 00029164333TRDU1 1,816 1.8840 XDUB 16:10:43 00029164374TRDU1 3,863 1.8900 XDUB 16:21:27 00029164431TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,428 1.5940 XLON 10:14:08 00029162772TRDU1 2,430 1.5960 XLON 11:16:07 00029162915TRDU1 2,391 1.5940 XLON 12:25:19 00029163138TRDU1 2,465 1.5960 XLON 13:28:56 00029163392TRDU1 2,500 1.5960 XLON 14:18:05 00029163558TRDU1 1,140 1.5940 XLON 14:47:52 00029163854TRDU1 1,300 1.5940 XLON 14:47:52 00029163853TRDU1 861 1.5980 XLON 15:16:42 00029164105TRDU1 565 1.5980 XLON 15:16:42 00029164104TRDU1 2,497 1.5980 XLON 15:29:48 00029164188TRDU1 2,439 1.6000 XLON 15:57:43 00029164331TRDU1 3,984 1.5980 XLON 16:21:27 00029164430TRDU1

