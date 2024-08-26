Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
26.08.24
08:05 Uhr
1,878 Euro
+0,004
+0,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8761,90809:46
Dow Jones News
26.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
124 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8900     GBP1.6000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8760     GBP1.5940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8832     GBP1.5964

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,451,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,520      1.8760        XDUB     08:54:27      00029162600TRDU1 
2,263      1.8780        XDUB     09:22:53      00029162664TRDU1 
2,436      1.8760        XDUB     09:29:11      00029162679TRDU1 
4,952      1.8820        XDUB     10:21:25      00029162780TRDU1 
2,568      1.8820        XDUB     10:34:25      00029162800TRDU1 
568       1.8840        XDUB     11:02:47      00029162901TRDU1 
1,688      1.8840        XDUB     11:02:47      00029162900TRDU1 
44        1.8840        XDUB     11:02:47      00029162899TRDU1 
1,250      1.8840        XDUB     11:16:32      00029162916TRDU1 
2,218      1.8840        XDUB     11:27:52      00029162922TRDU1 
2,453      1.8840        XDUB     11:48:16      00029162972TRDU1 
2,487      1.8820        XDUB     11:54:13      00029162990TRDU1 
2,353      1.8820        XDUB     12:47:04      00029163254TRDU1 
182       1.8820        XDUB     12:47:04      00029163253TRDU1 
25        1.8820        XDUB     12:57:36      00029163280TRDU1 
2,386      1.8820        XDUB     13:19:00      00029163337TRDU1 
2,278      1.8820        XDUB     13:19:00      00029163336TRDU1 
679       1.8820        XDUB     13:35:56      00029163408TRDU1 
663       1.8820        XDUB     13:35:56      00029163407TRDU1 
1,433      1.8820        XDUB     13:35:56      00029163410TRDU1 
20        1.8820        XDUB     13:35:56      00029163409TRDU1 
2,388      1.8840        XDUB     13:59:42      00029163494TRDU1 
2,510      1.8840        XDUB     13:59:42      00029163493TRDU1 
2,343      1.8840        XDUB     13:59:42      00029163492TRDU1 
1,188      1.8840        XDUB     14:37:14      00029163753TRDU1 
1,250      1.8840        XDUB     14:37:14      00029163752TRDU1 
2,193      1.8800        XDUB     14:51:27      00029163919TRDU1 
2,568      1.8800        XDUB     14:51:27      00029163918TRDU1 
4,061      1.8800        XDUB     14:51:27      00029163917TRDU1 
40        1.8800        XDUB     14:51:27      00029163916TRDU1 
1,016      1.8800        XDUB     14:51:27      00029163915TRDU1 
2,667      1.8840        XDUB     15:06:00      00029164042TRDU1 
768       1.8880        XDUB     15:23:57      00029164157TRDU1 
3,946      1.8880        XDUB     15:23:57      00029164156TRDU1 
2,299      1.8880        XDUB     15:53:44      00029164308TRDU1 
2,296      1.8880        XDUB     15:57:39      00029164329TRDU1 
661       1.8880        XDUB     15:58:05      00029164334TRDU1 
1,661      1.8880        XDUB     15:58:05      00029164333TRDU1 
1,816      1.8840        XDUB     16:10:43      00029164374TRDU1 
3,863      1.8900        XDUB     16:21:27      00029164431TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,428      1.5940        XLON     10:14:08      00029162772TRDU1 
2,430      1.5960        XLON     11:16:07      00029162915TRDU1 
2,391      1.5940        XLON     12:25:19      00029163138TRDU1 
2,465      1.5960        XLON     13:28:56      00029163392TRDU1 
2,500      1.5960        XLON     14:18:05      00029163558TRDU1 
1,140      1.5940        XLON     14:47:52      00029163854TRDU1 
1,300      1.5940        XLON     14:47:52      00029163853TRDU1 
861       1.5980        XLON     15:16:42      00029164105TRDU1 
565       1.5980        XLON     15:16:42      00029164104TRDU1 
2,497      1.5980        XLON     15:29:48      00029164188TRDU1 
2,439      1.6000        XLON     15:57:43      00029164331TRDU1 
3,984      1.5980        XLON     16:21:27      00029164430TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342619 
EQS News ID:  1974347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974347&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
