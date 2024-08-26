Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2024 08:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to
share issue as of 27 August 2024. 

Trading code: BONEH
ISIN code: FI4000260583
Orderbook id: 150292
Ratio: 5:2 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 5 subscription rights
entitle to subscribe for 2 shares) 
Subscription price: EUR 0,29/share
Subscription period: 2 September 2024 - 20 September 2024
First day of trading without right to share issue: 27 August 2024
Record date: 28 August 2024

The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Monday evening 26 August 2024.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
