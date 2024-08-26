Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 27 August 2024. Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Ratio: 5:2 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 5 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 2 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,29/share Subscription period: 2 September 2024 - 20 September 2024 First day of trading without right to share issue: 27 August 2024 Record date: 28 August 2024 The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Monday evening 26 August 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260