3D Revolution Takes Over London Fashion Week -- Portal:M, Makalot & ViewSonic Present a Phygital Exhibition

Experience the Future of Fashion on 13th September: Discover How 3D Technology is Revolutionising Fashion with Unique, Immersive, and Personalised Experiences

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based fashion startup Portal:M is set to bring an innovative phygital experience to London Fashion Week SS25 on 13th September. The grocery-store-themed exhibition, supported by Taiwan's leading garment manufacturer Makalot, will showcase the fusion of 3D technology and fashion. This collaboration with ViewSonic and designers Naya Rea, Ray Chu, PROJECTbyH., and AutoNarrative by Eve Lin will highlight the powerful synergy between cutting-edge technology and creative fashion design.

Portal:M x Virtual Fashion Exhibition:

Date: 13th September

13th September Time: 13:00-17:30

13:00-17:30 Venue: Protein Studios, Shoreditch, 31 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EY, UK

Redefining Fashion with 3D-Driven Experiences

A recent YouGov poll reveals that 65% of British consumers either shop for clothing primarily online (37%) or split their shopping between online and offline (28%). Eurostat also reports that apparel was the most purchased item online in Europe in 2023. As the dominance of online clothing shopping grows, platforms like Portal:M have greater opportunities to innovate and redefine digital fashion.

"Digital fashion is reshaping the industry, offering designers and brands new creative possibilities and providing consumers with immersive, sustainable experiences," said Alan Liu, Co-Founder of Portal:M. "Younger generations, in particular, are driving this change, seeking personalised and engaging experiences. Several Western fashion houses have already embraced platforms like Portal:M to deliver hyper-realistic 3D garments for virtual environments, standing out and deepening customer engagement. This digital fashion movement is more than a trend; it's transforming the industry. By embracing digital innovation, designers can explore new creative frontiers and offer consumers previously unimaginable experiences. We're excited to showcase how Portal:M can help brands shine with 3D innovation at London Fashion Week."

Event Highlights:

Begin your journey in a "grocery store" before entering an immersive, blacked-out room. Inside, ViewSonic's state-of-the-art interactive displays and high-brightness projectors bring to life 3D, digitally generated art by designers and Portal:M, creating a dynamic experience that seamlessly blends technology with fashion design.

Naya Rea: Naya partners with Portal:M to bring its iconic designs into the digital realm. Advanced technology recreates fabrics and motifs, while projecting Naya's world to showcase intricate details.

Ray Chu: Championing diversity, body positivity, and sustainability, Ray Chu has been a fixture at London Fashion Week since 2022. His work with Portal:M merges technology and fashion for a forward-thinking experience.

PROJECTbyH.: Specialising in using natural materials, PROJECTbyH. blends traditional craftsmanship with digital technology in its "RE-INCARNATION" collaboration with Portal:M, reimagining textiles for the modern era.

AutoNarrative by Eve Lin: Explore "A Mother's Guide to Love", a short film featuring 3D-rendered designs on a fantasy island, blending Taiwan's cultural heritage with modern religious interpretations.

The exhibition also features Cloudy Ku, a Taiwan-born, Naarm/Melbourne-based DJ, musician, and founder of the labels HER - and SPEED ??. She is known for blending techno, trance, and experimental sounds while promoting equality in the music community.

About Portal:M

Portal:M is leading the way to digitalise the fashion industry, partnering with designers, manufacturers and retailers alike to unlock creativity and bring new possibilities to the phygital fashion world.

