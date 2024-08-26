Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 28 August 2024. ISIN DK0061276573 ----------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest I&T Glob Akt ESG Select ----------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 351145 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name WEIITGESGS ----------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.