Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
26.08.24
11:35 Uhr
34,160 Euro
-0,480
-1,39 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,08034,22011:38
34,10034,18011:38
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2024 10:10 Uhr
152 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 27 August 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 94,850,526 shares (USD 948.505.26)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        59,300 shares (USD 593)      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  94,909,826 shares (USD 949,098.26)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  ·     53,166 shares DKK 170.30
            ·     6,134 shares - DKK 0.08 
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
