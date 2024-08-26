Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 27 August 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 94,850,526 shares (USD 948.505.26) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 59,300 shares (USD 593) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 94,909,826 shares (USD 949,098.26) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 53,166 shares DKK 170.30 · 6,134 shares - DKK 0.08 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66