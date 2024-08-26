Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
26.08.24
09:20 Uhr
2,560 Euro
-0,010
-0,39 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Gaming Innovation Group completes acquisition of Titan - Strengthening SEO and content services

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG"), a leading force in digital marketing and media for the online gaming industry, has today successfully acquired Titan Inc. Limited ("Titan"), following the head-of-terms agreement signed in June, see announcement from GiG on 17 June 2024. Titan is a top-tier provider of SEO and content services, and this strategic move bolsters GiG's operational capabilities and reinforces its market leadership within Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media), its thriving media and affiliate business.

The integration of Titan will drive cost savings and operational efficiencies for Gentoo Media's publishing division. SEO and content costs are expected to be significantly reduced for operations consolidated under Titan. Additionally, Titan's expertise will optimize the quality and time-to-market of the business, which is expected to increase revenue within the division.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media and acting group CEO of GiG, says, "I'm pleased to announce that we have completed the acquisition of Titan. This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiencies and strengthen our position in the market. Integrating Titan's SEO and content expertise will improve our service capabilities. We look forward to realising the benefits this brings to our operations and stakeholders."

In 2023, Titan Inc. Limited reported revenues of MEUR 3.30 and EBITDA of MEUR 0.72. The acquisition was valued at MEUR 3.2 and structured with MEUR 1.1 paid at closing and two yearly installments of MEUR 1.05 to be paid after twelve and twenty-four months.

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, jonas.warrer@gig.com, +45 30788450

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company providing solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, GiG's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook, and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.' GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology, and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the GIG ticker and on Nasdaq Stockholm under GIGSEK. (http://www.gig.com)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-completes-acquisition-of-titan---strengthening-seo-and-content-services,c4028440

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-completes-acquisition-of-titan---strengthening-seo-and-content-services-302230303.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
