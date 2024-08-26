Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.08.2024 11:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the
Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-08-28: 



ISIN code                 LT0000630105 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCB39026D 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNB39026D 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-08-28  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2026-08-02  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               100     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               3,9     
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,090    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,152    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,170    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   197 250 000 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 7 000 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       60 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               60 991 765,69
--------------------------------------------------------

The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq
Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.