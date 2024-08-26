Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
26.08.24
12:01 Uhr
56,40 Euro
+0,20
+0,36 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,6056,6012:57
55,6056,6012:02
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 12:18 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Group: Hyundai and Kia Score Credit Ratings Boost, Strengthening Status as Global Automotive Players

  • South Korean automotive brands follow up on credit ratings upgrades from earlier in 2024 with raise to 'A-' by ratings agency S&P Global
  • Diverse product lineup and balance of hybrids and fully electric models responsible for three positive ratings upgrades since February
  • Hyundai and Kia's electrification strategy to underpin strong projected financials

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global mobility brands Hyundai and Kia have just received a big vote of confidence from S&P Global, as the renowned ratings agency has upgraded both brands' credit ratings to 'A-'. This marks a significant milestone for the Korean automotive brands, underlining their influence in the global mobility sector.

Hyundai and Kia Score Credit Ratings Boost, Strengthening Status as Global Automotive Players

The upgrade moves S&P's ratings for Hyundai and Kia from 'BBB+ with a positive outlook' to 'A- with a stable outlook', reflecting the brands' development in establishing a leading market position and delivering solid financial performance.

This achievement follows similar upgrades earlier this year from ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch, which both also upgraded Hyundai and Kia's ratings. This places the brands in the same elite category as global heavyweights like Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Honda as the only automotive companies to receive upgrades from the 'big three' ratings agencies in 2024.

What Has Driven the Ratings Upgrade?

The S&P Global upgrade highlights Hyundai and Kia's strong profitability, driven by a smart mix of products and a balanced but strategic focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The agency pointed out the companies' increasing market share, particularly in the U.S., where their SUVs are making waves, winning awards and notching strong sales results.

"Hyundai Motor and Kia should be able to sustain strong profit and cash generation, even amid a tougher global automotive market," S&P Global reported, adding that Hyundai and Kia have "a competitive lineup of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrids to respond to the transition to electrification."

It's this commitment to innovation by Hyundai and Kia - especially in the electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid spaces - that's positioned them perfectly to ride the industry-wide wave towards electrification.

The future is bright for the brands too, as S&P Global's stable outlook indicates confidence that both Hyundai and Kia will continue to perform strongly in the years ahead.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:
http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Hyundai Media_Hubhttps://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/newsroom, Kia Global Media Center, Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489378/Image__Hyundai_and_Kia_Score_Credit_Ratings_Boost__Strengthening_Status_as_Global_Automotive_Players.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-and-kia-score-credit-ratings-boost-strengthening-status-as-global-automotive-players-302230344.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.