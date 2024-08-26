

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ):



Earnings: -$119.78 million in Q2 vs. $103.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.81 in Q2 vs. $1.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$98.82 million or -$1.50 per share for the period.



Revenue: $219.91 million in Q2 vs. $636.72 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News