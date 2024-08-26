Anzeige
Futu Holdings Limited: Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating Reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") maintained stable outlook on the long-term rating and reaffirmed the Company's long-term issuer credit rating at "BBB-". Futu's securities firm in Hong Kong has a stand-alone credit profile of "bbb".

According to S&P, Futu enjoys a strong market position in Hong Kong and is expected to maintain good growth momentum in its overseas business. Additionally, S&P takes the view that Futu will continue to uphold its strong capitalization and robust funding profile to support its business growth.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


