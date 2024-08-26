Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: A1X3W0 | ISIN: DE000A1X3W00 | Ticker-Symbol: MDG1
Tradegate
26.08.24
14:21 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,035
-3,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 11:06 Uhr
Medigene AG implements announced 2:1 share capital reduction and consolidation of the shares effective August 29, 2024

  • Number of shares issued decreases from 29,475,189 to 14,737,594 due consolidation of the shares at a ratio of 2:1
  • Consolidation of shares to take place on August 29, 2024

Planegg/Martinsried, August 26, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the "Company", FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported that the 2:1 share capital reduction and consolidation of the shares resolved by the Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2024 will be executed as planned.

As a result of the recent entry made in the Commercial Register and following the previous withdrawal of one share, the number of no-par value shares issued will decrease from 29,475,188 to 14,737,594 due to the consolidation of the shares at a ratio of 2:1 as announced. The conversion of the shares in the share deposit accounts will take place automatically with a value date (ex-date) on August 29, 2024. The converted Medigene shares will be traded on the stock exchange under the new securities identification number WKN A40ESG (ISIN: DE000A40ESG2) from August 29, 2024. This measure does not impact the value of the Company and has no effect on the individual shareholders' percentage share in Medigene AG.

As an accounting measure, the reduction will result in a reclassification on the liabilities side of Medigene AG's commercial balance sheet from "subscribed capital" to "capital reserves". This is intended to raise the market value of the share significantly above the nominal value of EUR 1.00 again and to increase Medigene AG's transaction capability with regard to the minimum issue amount of EUR 1.00 in accordance with Section 9 (1) AktG as a precautionary measure, without any specific measures currently being planned.

For shareholders whose number of shares cannot be divided by 2 at closing on the reference date August 30, 2024, a so-called "partial rights settlement" is planned. Shareholders can decide individually whether to buy or sell 0.50 Medigene shares in the partial rights settlement. For this purpose, shareholders are expected to receive a letter of instruction prepared accordingly from their depositary bank after September 2, 2024. If shareholders do not issue their depositary bank with a corresponding instruction to round up or round down, the respective fractional portion of shares will be sold automatically and the proceeds will be credited to the respective shareholders.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene's lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene's MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in Q3 2024 and CTA filing in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


