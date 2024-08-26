GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan Esports, a GameSquare Company, Announces Largest Ever Esports Tournament Winnings of $2 million and Strong Performance at the Inaugural Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup brought together the world's best esports clubs who competed for $60+ million in prizes, the largest prize pool in the history of esports

Faze Clan finished in sixth place in the club championship out of over 500 teams, with prize money earnt in six titles and two podium finishes

FaZe Clan took home approximately $2 million in prize winnings, which is expected to contribute to GameSquare's revenue for the 2024 third quarter

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary FaZe Clan Esports had a strong showing in the 2024 Esports World Cup, receiving points in six games and two podium finishes. In total, FaZe Clan Esports won approximately $2 million in prize winnings in the 2024 Esports World Cup, the Club's largest ever tournament winnings. In addition to the $1 million of prize winnings across the six games, FaZe Clan finished in the top ten in four of the titles, which garnered club champion points that resulted in a sixth place overall ranking out of over 500 top teams earning an additional $1 million, and cementing FaZe Clan's position as one of the world's top esports orgs.

Taking place from July 3 to August 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Esports World Cup brought together the best sports clubs and players from around the globe to compete in 21 game titles for a chance to win over $60 million in prizes. The prize pool was the largest prize pool ever in the history of esports, demonstrating the Esports World Cup Foundation's commitment to bring together the top esports teams and build a robust esports community. In addition to the formal competition, the Esports World Cup included eight weeks of on-the-ground activations, live entertainment, and competitions for fans - designed for both professional esports players and gaming enthusiasts alike.

"We are extremely excited by FaZe Clan's strong performance in the first ever Esports World Cup finishing sixth place in the club championship, and hauling in FaZe Clan's largest ever esports tournament winnings," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "Millions of esports fans tuned in to watch over 500 teams, including FaZe Clan, compete over an eight-week period for a record prize pool of more than $60 million. This type of engagement is truly amazing, demonstrating the growing interest in esports and the power of the overall esports' community. I'd like to thank all the players at FaZe Clan Esports for their great showing, which continues FaZe Clan's position as one of the world's top esports teams."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com