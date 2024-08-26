Data Storage Industry Veteran to Lead Global Technology and Product Development

Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Steven Campbell as its Chief Technology Officer. A former CTO with Hitachi Global Storage Technology (HGST) and Western Digital, Steve will help to productize Cerabyte's revolutionary accessible permanent data storage technology. As CTO, he will define the company's technical vision, integrating evolving customer needs to execute a leadership roadmap.

"Steve's extensive experience in managing large-scale global joint product development projects with industry giants such as HGST and Intel on enterprise solid-state storage, and Western Digital and IBM on high-performance hard disk drives, is invaluable to our mission at Cerabyte," said Christian Pflaum, CEO of Cerabyte. "His experience and innovative vision align with our mission to transform the data storage industry, and with his leadership, we are confident that we will accelerate our product execution."

Steve brings an impressive background of driving vision and innovation for multiple publicly traded technology companies. In addition to building and leading multi-country, cross-cultural teams across North America and Asia, he is an experienced investor, advisor and director of several early-stage U.S. companies. As CTO at HGST, he revamped the company's global technology and product development organizations and processes across six development sites in the United States and Japan.

Steve's appointment marks a significant milestone for Cerabyte as it readies its ceramic data storage technology for commercialization. Cerabyte recently introduced its ceramic data storage offering to the U.S. market as part of its mission to re-invent archive storage.

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with Cerabyte's revolutionary technology and its passionate team dedicated to revolutionizing how we manage and protect data," said Steve Campbell. "Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible, delivering unparalleled solutions that will enhance the future of data storage."

Throughout his career, Steve's contributions have been pivotal in shaping data storage technology, including implementing Shingled Magnetic recording (SMR) and driving the development and launch of the first Helium-filled Hard Drive. In addition to HGST and Western Digital Corporation, Steve was previously CEO of Singapore-listed Magnecomp International Ltd, Thai-listed Magnecomp Precision Technology, and InnoTek Limited.

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed, and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

