CE mark of these next-generation cardiac imaging systems will further enable connected care along the cardiology patient journey and provide clinicians with the tools to deliver more efficient and timely care

Today, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced the CE marks of its Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound system with Caption AI (Vscan Air SL with Caption AI), an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software for rapid cardiac assessments at the point of care, as well as ECG-less Cardiac computed tomography (CT) scanning on its Revolution Apex platform, which allows clinicians to acquire cardiac images without the aid of the patients' electrocardiogram (ECG) signal/trace. Both technologies will be showcased at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, in London, August 30-September 2, 2024.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. There is an urgent need to diagnose cardiovascular disease earlier to help curb cardiac deaths across the world as more than 60% of these deaths are preventable and premature.1,2 In order to meet this challenge, clinicians across various care areas need the best possible tools and technologies to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease more efficiently to enable better patient outcomes.

GE HealthCare will showcase its latest technology that brings high-quality imaging to the patient's bedside, cardiac catheterization laboratory and other hospital settings. The ultraportable Vscan Air SL with Caption AI is designed to help more healthcare professionals capture cardiac images so that even non-experts in cardiac ultrasound can help tell the story of their patients' hearts, better informing diagnoses and treatment plans. Access to this novel technology enables earlier heart disease detection and expands cardiac care into primary care and emergency settings. Vscan Air SL with Caption AI can provide real-time, step-by-step visual guidance to optimize probe movements and includes a quality meter to ensure the user obtains the best possible images. Once a user captures an image, the AutoEF (ejection fraction) feature automatically calculates a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), an important measure of heart function.

During the ESC Congress, three dedicated educational tutorials will be held on-site for Vscan Air SL with Caption AI, including live scanning demonstrations. Find out more here.

"With diseases of the heart and blood vessels representing nearly one-third of all global deaths, innovation within cardiac diagnostics and treatment is one of our top priorities as a healthcare company," said Phil Rackliffe, president and CEO of Ultrasound and Image Guided Therapies, GE HealthCare. "The integration of Caption AI on Vscan Air SL is a major step toward helping more users confidently capture diagnostic-quality images to inform clinical decisions when time is of the essence. With the recent CE mark, we're eager to bring this technology to more healthcare providers around the world."

GE HealthCare will also be showcasing the recently CE marked and U.S. FDA cleared ECG-less Cardiac CT solution, which can acquire cardiac images without the aid of the patients' ECG signal/trace. This technology is applied in examinations where it is clinically advantageous to prioritize patient access or speed when the ECG signal is unavailable. ECG-less Cardiac CT scanning is exclusively available on and further enhances the capabilities of the company's Revolution Apex Elite, which already boasts a 160mm detector configuration and the ability to achieve one-beat, high definition, motion-free coronary images at any heart rate. This system is available as a part of GE HealthCare's broader Revolution Apex platform, a world class scalable CT solution that offers modern computed tomography (CT) technology to provide versatile clinical solutions for even the most challenging patients.

The advanced technology is further enhanced with Effortless Workflow, which intelligently automates the CT workflow from pre-scan protocoling to post-scan processing, using AI-based features to help transform the entire CT experience and provide optimal efficiency, accuracy, clarity and consistency. This enables technologists to personalize scans automatically and accurately for each patient with significantly less effort. The results are high quality CT images acquired more quickly and efficiently: 56% reduction in positioning time3; 66% reduction in total exam clicks4; and 21% reduction in total exam time5

"Providing rapid, flexible and at the point of care cardiac diagnostics is critical in terms of patient outcomes however, timely care can be extremely difficult to deliver, particularly within already-stretched healthcare systems where clinicians face time and resource constraints," said Eigil Samset, general manager, Cardiology Solutions, GE HealthCare. "Through our innovative cardiology solutions and by leveraging the power of AI, we aim to address these challenges and help clinicians understand the complete story of their patients' hearts as quickly as possible. I am thrilled that this suite of integrated cardiac care solutions is now accessible to more providers so that they are able to deliver efficient and timely patient care when and where it is needed most."

Building on the recent CE marks, these innovative cardiology solutions will be on display at GE HealthCare Booth F400 South in a fully functional cardiac catheterization laboratory at ESC Congress 2024. The lab will showcase the company's latest image guided platform Allia IGS 5 Pulse, designed to improve workflow for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in interventional cardiology, as well as feature INTERACT Touch with AVVIGO+ Multi-Modality Guidance System from Boston Scientific6 the first third party application available with this technology.

To learn more about the GE HealthCare solutions that will be showcased on-site at ESC Congress 2024 or to register for one of the 33 tutorial sessions and live demonstrations sponsored by the company, please visithttps://events.gehealthcare.com/events/esc-2024/.

