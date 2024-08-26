Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
Tradegate
26.08.24
15:50 Uhr
64,55 Euro
+1,87
+2,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,3064,4616:02
64,3164,4616:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 15:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Appoints Mike Fenger to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has appointed Mike Fenger, vice president Worldwide Sales, Apple, as an independent director on Zoom's Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Zoom plays an important role connecting people around the world, and I'm excited to join the Board and contribute to its future success," said Mike Fenger, vice president Worldwide Sales, Apple. "Eric Yuan has built a great team and the company's dedication to driving innovative technology is inspiring. I'm really looking forward to working with them."

"On behalf of Zoom's Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the team," said Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan. "Mike's experience at Apple, and companies including GE, and his proven track record of global leadership bring valuable insights that align perfectly with our vision. We're excited to see the fresh perspective and innovative ideas he'll contribute as we continue driving our growth and success."

About Mike Fenger

Mike oversees global product sales for Apple, and his team plays an important part in helping customers discover products they love. Since joining Apple in 2008, he has also had a key role in strengthening telecommunications and consumer electronic reseller partnerships, and deepening connections with customers in enterprise, education, and government. He began his Apple career as vice president of Global iPhone Sales, where he led the expansion of iPhone distribution to customers around the globe.

Mike has over 20 years of experience building and leading sales teams for global companies. Before joining Apple, he held senior positions at General Electric and Motorola, where he helped develop and execute strategy for sales, operations, marketing, and supply chain management in the Americas, Europe, and Greater China. Mike is a graduate of Miami University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.

About Zoom
Zoom's mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded.

Zoom PR
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR
press@zoom.us


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.