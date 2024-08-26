Anzeige
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 
26-Aug-2024 / 15:13 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FINAL TERMS 
Final Terms dated 22 August 2024 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the 
"ETC Securities") 
Issue of 474,200 ETC Securities, being Tranche 590 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
Part A - Contractual Terms 
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of 
the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction 
with the Base Prospectus dated 3 May 2024 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base 
Prospectus dated 26 July 2024 (the "Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus"), which together constitute a base 
prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from 
the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base 
Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the 
combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base 
Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. 
GENERAL TERMS 
 1. Issuer:                Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
 2.  i. Series:     Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
        ii. Tranche Number(s):   590 
 
 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
 
        i. Immediately following 
          the issue of the relevant Tranche 49,370,555.00 
          of ETC Securities: 
        ii. Comprising the relevant 
          Tranche of ETC Securities:    474,200 
 
 4. Metal Entitlement: 
 
        i. Initial Metal 
          Entitlement as at the Series   0.04 fine troy ounces 
          Issue Date: 
        ii. Metal Entitlement as at 
          the Subscription Trade Date of 
          the relevant Tranche of ETC    0.03970785 
          Securities (if not the first 
          Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
          Series): 
 5. Issue Date: 
 
        i. Series Issue Date:   23 May 2019 
 
        ii. Issue Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC 
          Securities (if not the first   27 August 2024 
          Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
          Series): 
 6. Scheduled Maturity Date:       23 May 2118 
 
 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference   21 May 2019 
    Date: 
 8. Date on which Board approval for   25 April 2019 
    issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9. Additional Paying Agent(s):       Not Applicable 
 
                            As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                            HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                            8 Canada Square, 
                            Canary Wharf, 
                            London, E14 5HQ 
                            Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                            Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                            London EC3M 3BUY 
                            Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
                            Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
                            1018 LL Amsterdam 
                            Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
10. 
    Authorised Participant(s):       Strawinskylaan 3095 
                            1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                            BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                            1 Rue Laffitte 
                            75009 Paris 
                            Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                            2 King Edward Street 
                            London EC1A 1HQ 
                            Virtu Financial Ireland Limited, with registered office at 
                            North Dock One 
                            Fifth Floor 
                            91/92 North Wall Quay 
                            Dublin 1 D01 H7V7 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.12% per annum. 
    these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12. Nominal Amount:             USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                        Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13. Specified Interest Amount:       USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal 
                        Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                            An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                            Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the 
                            Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, 
14. Non-exempt Offer:            Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other 
                        Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and 
                            any supplements) have been notified to the competent authority 
                            in that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with 
                            the Prospectus Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

1. LISTING 
 
                     Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                     Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                     market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                     admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, the Borsa Italiana and for 
                     the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. 
                     Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
                     trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Application has also 
                     been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the 
        i. Listing and International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock Exchange pursuant to the 
          admission to trading: private placement exemptions established under the Ley del Mercado de Valores 
                 (Securities Market Law). 
                     Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional 
                     Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to 
                     time. 
                     As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been 
                     admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, 
                     the Borsa Italiana, the London Stock Exchange and the International Quotation 
                     System of the Mexican Stock Exchange. 
        ii. Estimate of 
          total net proceeds of USD 46,753,559.32 
          the issue: 
        iii. Estimate 
          of total expenses 
          related to admission EUR3,000 
          to trading for the 
          relevant Tranche: 
 
 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
        Reasons for the offer:  See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold 
                     price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
        ISIN:           FR0013416716 
        Common Code:       199119532 
        CFI:           DTZXXB 
        FISN:           AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2024 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
