Scorpius Holdings, Inc.: Scorpius Holdings CEO Provides Corporate Update; Highlights Expanding Sales Pipeline, Enhanced Manufacturing Capabilities, and Path Toward Positive Cash Flow

"We are excited to share an update on Scorpius as we continue to position the company to take a lead role in catering to the rapidly growing biologic and cell therapy markets. Over the past several years, we have made significant investments designed to establish Scorpius as a leading biologic manufacturing CDMO. Notably, we have expanded our mammalian and microbial production capability to enable us to offer a broad range of biologic manufacturing services to our customers. Our robust investments and ongoing efforts have already resulted in a threefold increase in revenue for the first half of 2024. Our current sales pipeline now includes more than $100 million in weighted opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and government sectors.

Given the extensive opportunities before us, we recently completed a financing, raising approximately $14.4 million in gross proceeds. These funds will enable us to better service our existing clients as well as attract larger prospective customers as we diversify our customer base with a strong mix of commercial and government opportunities. Additionally, we have started transitioning several key clients from the process development phase into full-scale manufacturing, enabling an additional revenue stream and marking a significant shift in our operational focus.

We believe that Scorpius is now exceptionally well-positioned to service new and existing clients, expand its service offering and achieve positive cash flow in the near future. Given these overarching goals, we are taking steps to align senior executive compensation with our growth objectives, contingent on meeting sales targets and booking goals.

We've built and staffed a state-of-the-art CDMO with a scalable and high-margin business model. Scorpius' profile and reputation for quality biomanufacturing is indeed growing in the industry. With the closing of this financing, we are now well positioned to deliver significant returns to our shareholders in the years to come."

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as continuing to position the Company to take a lead role in catering to the rapidly growing biologic and cell therapy markets, the current sales pipeline now including more than $100 million in weighted opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and government sectors, the funds raised enabling the Company to better service its existing clients as well as attract larger prospective customers the Company being well-positioned to service new and existing clients, expand its service offering and achieve positive cash flow in the near future and being well positioned to deliver significant returns to the Company's shareholders in the years to come. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services, attract new customers, profit from its pipeline and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company's financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company's ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company's ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

