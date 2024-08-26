Summary: Nyce launches an AI-powered solar software platform featuring chatbot Ash to simplify going solar. It partners with top local installers and avoids traditional sales tactics, ensuring homeowners receive tailored, transparent solutions and maximize savings.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Nyce announces the launch of its AI-powered solar software platform, designed to simplify and enhance the transition to solar across the country. Embracing the tagline "Friendly. Affordable. Powered By AI," the company offers a new approach to solar energy that saves homeowners time and money.

At the core of Nyce is Ash, an AI-powered chatbot. It utilizes generative AI (GenAI) to become more innovative daily. The chatbot analyzes a home in seconds to give an idea of how solar looks on it, and the more a homeowner communicates with it, the better it understands the house and the homeowner's goals.

Nyce only partners with the best local installers passionate about their craft and community. These installers share Nyce's commitment to delivering an incredible experience from start to finish.

"Our platform holistically puts the homeowner first," says Trace Rucarean, co-founder and CEO of Nyce. "Our goal is to help homeowners go solar with the right company at the right price. With Ash's state-of-the-art technology and the Nyce Neighbor program, we will set the new standard this industry deserves."

Nyce avoids morally challenged door-to-door sales tactics and provides an educative service to protect homeowners from misleading representatives and installers.

Nyce employs expert home strategists with extensive experience working closely with homeowners to build custom solutions. Homeowners are educated about the benefits of solar energy and are provided with clear, comprehensive information. The strategy is rooted in fairness and transparency, ensuring that each homeowner receives the most efficient solar energy system.

The range of products Nyce offers is vast, including battery storage solutions like the Tesla Powerwall 3, Tesla roofs, luxury solar pergolas, HVAC systems, EV chargers, expert roofing installations, and more.

Nyce is focusing on organic word-of-mouth marketing to build its brand. It has also launched its frictionless Nyce Neighbor referral program. The homeowner is also provided with high-end professional-level drone photography and videography of each home at no extra cost.

In line with its commitment to the community, Nyce is partnering with local businesses and nonprofits to drive mutual growth. For more information, email partners@nyce.homes.

Based on the founding team's track record and ambitious philosophy, Nyce aims to make a major impact in the solar industry and beyond. Visit www.nyce.homes to learn more.

About Nyce

Nyce is a leader in sustainable energy, specializing in affordable and efficient solar installation services for homeowners and businesses. The company is dedicated to reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy independence. It offers end-to-end solar solutions, from consultation and design to installation and maintenance, using state-of-the-art technology and high-quality materials. Nyce's mission is to make renewable energy accessible and easy to adopt, driving the transition to a cleaner, greener future.

