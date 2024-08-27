Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces the Company will be hosting an Analyst & Investor Day on September 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss an internal pre-feasibility study on developing the EPO deposit at the Company's Morelos Complex, along with an update on the wider business, including Torex's recently released multi-year exploration strategy.

EVENT DETAILS

The event will be held in Toronto, Ontario on September 5, 2024. The event will commence at 10:00 AM ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 PM ET. Those wishing to attend the Analyst & Investor Day in person should RSVP by emailing IR@torexgold.com. Those who wish to participate in the event virtually can register for the webcast via the following link:

Registration link: https://vantagevenues.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ieoX0VNwRuq3rqe98Ahjjg#/registration

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://torexgold.com/investors/upcoming-events/.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes ("ELG") Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are: integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence.

