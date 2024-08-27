

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB3.83 billion, or RMB5.57 per share. This compares with RMB0.63 billion, or RMB0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.99 billion or RMB7.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to RMB12.788 billion from RMB11.262 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB3.83 Bln. vs. RMB0.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB5.57 vs. RMB0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB12.788 Bln vs. RMB11.262 Bln last year.



