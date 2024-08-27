

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for an increase of 2.9 percent and down from the upwardly revised 3.1 percent gain in June (originally 3.0 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent - up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.



