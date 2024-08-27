

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group reported net profit after tax of US$1.937 billion in the first half of 2024 up from US$1.740 billion in the prior year.



But underlying net profit after tax was US$1.632 billion, down 14% on the corresponding period in 2023.



Operating revenues for the period declined to US$5.99 billion from US$7.40 billion in the prior year.



The directors have determined a fully franked interim dividend of 69 US cents per share, representing approximately 80% payout ratio of underlying net profit after tax.



