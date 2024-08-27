

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 161.88 against the euro, 191.19 against the pound and 171.06 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.30, 190.62 and 170.57, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 144.98, 98.34, 90.09 and 107.55 from Monday's closing quotes of 144.52, 97.85, 89.66 and 107.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 156.00 against the greenback, 100.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



