Dienstag, 27.08.2024
Diese Chance ergreifen: Wiederbelebung einer Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
26.08.24
20:41 Uhr
241,00 Euro
+0,60
+0,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
Rockwell Automation Names Emmanuel Guilhamon New Vice President of Sustainability

BRUSSELS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Emmanuel Guilhamon was named vice president, Sustainability, effective July 1. Guilhamon reports to Becky House, senior vice president, Chief People and Legal Officer.

Rockwell Automation has announced that Emmanuel Guilhamon has been named vice president, Sustainability, effective July 1. Guilhamon reports to Becky House, senior vice president, Chief People and Legal Officer. In this role, Guilhamon is responsible for developing, leading, and executing Rockwell's global sustainability strategy that is focused on delivering three outcomes: sustainable customers, a sustainable company, and sustainable communities.

In this role, Guilhamon is responsible for developing, leading, and executing Rockwell's global sustainability strategy that is focused on delivering three outcomes: sustainable customers, a sustainable company, and sustainable communities. He leads the corporate sustainability team, which provides thought leadership and works with internal and external partners to align on and deliver the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and to facilitate the development of solutions that help manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals.

"Since joining Rockwell, Emmanuel has made significant contributions to our business," said House. "He knows our customers and technology and is passionate about the critical role that industrial automation and digital transformation play in helping our customers increase resiliency, optimize production, and ultimately drive sustainability. His global perspective and expertise make him the right person to continue and evolve this important work."

Guilhamon joined Rockwell in 2019 as a process industry sales lead in Global Sales & Marketing. In that role, he led both sales and strategy. More recently, he was sales director, Strategic Account Heavy Industries. Prior to Rockwell, Guilhamon was head of sales at Cysalys, a renewable energy series A startup. He began his career at Schlumberger and progressed through multiple roles in engineering, field service, recruiting, and account and product management across EMEA and the Americas.

Guilhamon holds a master's degree in electrical, electronics, and communications engineering from ESIEE Paris. He also earned the TRIUM Global Executive MBA degree jointly awarded by the New York University Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science, and HEC School of Management Paris.

Currently living in Paris, France, Guilhamon and his family will relocate to the United States, and he will be based at Rockwell's Milwaukee headquarters.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485769/Emmanuel_Guilhamon.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-names-emmanuel-guilhamon-new-vice-president-of-sustainability-302226623.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
