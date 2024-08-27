Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 26 August 2024 (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 July 2024.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

27 August 2024

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


