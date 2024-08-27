DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Sale of stake in Impact Oil & Gas

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Sale of stake in Impact Oil & Gas 27-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 August 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Sale of Holding in Impact Oil & Gas Limited to Africa Oil Corp Further to the announcement by the Company on 26 June 2024, the Directors are pleased to announce that the Company has received the sum of GBP142,250 in respect of the sale of the Company's investment in Impact Oil & Gas Limited ("Impact") to Africa Oil Corp. The Directors agreed on behalf of the Company to dispose of the Company's shareholding of 250,000 shares in Impact at 56.9p per share for the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return on the Company's investment. The sale has now completed. These funds are in addition to the GBP235,125 received in June following the result of the tender offer at 5.39p per share in respect of approximately 94% of the shares held in Phoenix Digital Assets plc by the Company, as previously announced. Following the above disposals the company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following listed and unlisted entities: D3 Energy Elephant Oil Corp Electrum Discovery Corp Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential investments in a range of companies including African copper and gold explorers, onshore oil explorers, and digital payments entities. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: PFU TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 342904 EQS News ID: 1975291 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

