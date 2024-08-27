Anzeige
27.08.2024
Diese Chance ergreifen: Wiederbelebung einer Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD
27.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Sale of stake in Impact Oil & Gas

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Sale of stake in Impact Oil & Gas 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Sale of stake in Impact Oil & Gas 
27-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 August 2024 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Sale of Holding in Impact Oil & Gas Limited to Africa Oil Corp 
Further to the announcement by the Company on 26 June 2024, the Directors are pleased to announce that the Company has 
received the sum of GBP142,250 in respect of the sale of the Company's investment in Impact Oil & Gas Limited ("Impact") 
to Africa Oil Corp. 
The Directors agreed on behalf of the Company to dispose of the Company's shareholding of 250,000 shares in Impact at 
56.9p per share for the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return on the Company's investment. The sale has now completed. 
These funds are in addition to the GBP235,125 received in June following the result of the tender offer at 5.39p per 
share in respect of approximately 94% of the shares held in Phoenix Digital Assets plc by the Company, as previously 
announced. 
Following the above disposals the company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following listed and unlisted 
entities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential 
investments in a range of companies including African copper and gold explorers, onshore oil explorers, and digital 
payments entities. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 342904 
EQS News ID:  1975291 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
